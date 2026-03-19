62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, left, presents an award to Capt. Jordan Brown, 62d Aerial Port Squadron air freight flight commander, center, with Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mayo, 62d Operations Group senior enlisted leader, right, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 23, 2026. Brown won the 2025 62d Airlift Wing company grade officerof the quarter award for the fourth quarter of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)