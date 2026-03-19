62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, presents an award to the 62 AW Professional Development Team at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 23, 2026. The 62 AW Professional Development Team won the 2025 62d Airlift Wing Team of the quarter award for the fourth quarter of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)