(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, left, presents an award to Master Sgt. Nathan Duncan, 8th Airlift Squadron operations superintendent, center left, with Lt. Col. Paul Tisa, 8th AS commander, center right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mayo, 62d Operations Group senior enlisted leader, right, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 23, 2026. Duncan won the 2025 62d Airlift Wing senior noncommissioned officer of the quarter award for the fourth quarter of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 20:07
    Photo ID: 9577545
    VIRIN: 260223-F-VE343-1147
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards
    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards
    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards
    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards
    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards
    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards
    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards
    62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Award Winner
    Quarterly Awards
    62d Airlift Wing
    62d AW
    Awards
    4Q

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery