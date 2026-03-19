62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, left, presents an award to Master Sgt. Nathan Duncan, 8th Airlift Squadron operations superintendent, center left, with Lt. Col. Paul Tisa, 8th AS commander, center right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mayo, 62d Operations Group senior enlisted leader, right, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 23, 2026. Duncan won the 2025 62d Airlift Wing senior noncommissioned officer of the quarter award for the fourth quarter of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)