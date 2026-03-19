62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, left, presents an award to Kimberly Stidham, 62d AW human resources specialist, center, with Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mayo, 62d Operations Group senior enlisted leader, right, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 23, 2026. Stidham won the 2025 62d Airlift Wing Category II civilian of the quarter award for the fourth quarter of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)