Combined Best Squad 2026

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U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jamie Vanderschoot, assigned to the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, ensures her ear protection is secured while aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk during the HeloCast event validation for the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition in Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 19, 2026. The validation phase ensures that all equipment and personnel are prepared to execute the HeloCast safely. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)