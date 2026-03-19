Combined Best Squad 2026

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. DeAnna Cody, assigned to the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, makes her way to an obstacle course during the validation process for the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition in Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 15, 2026. The validation process ensures that each event is standardized and meets safety requirements to provide a fair and rigorous evaluation for all participating squads. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)