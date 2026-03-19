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    Combined Best Squad 2026 [Image 1 of 5]

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    Combined Best Squad 2026

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Spc. Fernando Candia 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. DeAnna Cody, assigned to the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, makes her way to an obstacle course during the validation process for the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition in Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 15, 2026. The validation process ensures that each event is standardized and meets safety requirements to provide a fair and rigorous evaluation for all participating squads. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9577214
    VIRIN: 260315-A-EP556-1109
    Resolution: 4469x3192
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Best Squad 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Fernando Candia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Validation
    Ft Knox
    Cadre
    CBSC26
    CSBC

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