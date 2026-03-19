Combined Best Squad 2026

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Charlane Santiago, assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command, gives zeroing advice to a soldier assigned to the 377th Theater Sustainment Command during the validation process for the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition in Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 15, 2026. The validation phase confirms that the cadre are proficient in range operations, ensuring a fair and consistent environment for every Soldier in the competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)