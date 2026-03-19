U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Felix Figueroa, assigned to the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, briefs his group prior to the HeloCast event as part of the validation process for the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition in Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 19, 2026. This coordination phase confirms that the cadre are fully prepared to facilitate a safe and effective training environment for the participating Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9577224
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-EP556-1026
|Resolution:
|4995x3568
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Best Squad 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Fernando Candia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.