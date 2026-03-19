Combined Best Squad 2026

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A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to the Army Reserve Medical Command pulls security during the validation process for the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition in Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 18, 2026. The demonstration allows senior advisors to observe the flow of each event and ensure that evaluation standards are consistently applied. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)