Luke Days F-35A Lightning II display

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event showcases the aircraft, equipment and personnel whose skill and discipline ensure the U.S. joint forces remain ready to project airpower whenever called upon. The F-35A represents next-generation stealth capability, combining intelligence gathering, precision targeting and survivability in contested environments. The evolution of military aviation reflects decades of dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)