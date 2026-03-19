Luke Days F-35A Lightning II display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II sits on display during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Through aerial demonstrations and static displays, Luke Days 2026 offers the public a closer look at the capabilities and readiness of the joint force responsible for protecting the nation. Currently in operational service, the F-35A integrates stealth technology and advanced sensors to detect and defeat threats while maintaining dominance. Aviation heritage demonstrates how generations of pilots and crews shaped the tactics and capabilities used in modern combat aviation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)