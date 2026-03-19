Luke Days Belgian F-35A Lightning II display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Belgian Air Force F-35A Lightning II stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery enable the U.S. to maintain a ready and capable fighting force. The F-35A Lightning II represents the U.S. Air Force’s fifth-generation stealth fighter designed for modern air superiority and precision strike missions. The heritage of military aviation continues to inspire the professionalism and readiness required of today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)