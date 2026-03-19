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    Luke Days Belgian F-35A Lightning II display [Image 3 of 7]

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    Luke Days Belgian F-35A Lightning II display

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A Belgian Air Force F-35A Lightning II stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery enable the U.S. to maintain a ready and capable fighting force. The F-35A Lightning II represents the U.S. Air Force’s fifth-generation stealth fighter designed for modern air superiority and precision strike missions. The heritage of military aviation continues to inspire the professionalism and readiness required of today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9577218
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-QF099-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days Belgian F-35A Lightning II display [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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