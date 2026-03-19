Luke Days P-51 Mustang display

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A U.S. Army Air Corps P-51 Mustang, owned by retired military fighter pilot Greg “Blower” Sembower, stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 allows the community to witness the coordination, expertise and commitment required to sustain modern military aviation. The P-51 Mustang represents the long-range fighter aircraft that escorted Allied bombers during World War II. Historic aircraft highlight the courage and innovation that defined early military aviation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)