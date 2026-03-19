Luke Days F-35A Lightning II display

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II parks on display during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and sustain the nation’s defense. The F-35A Lightning II represents the U.S. Air Force’s fifth-generation stealth fighter designed for modern air superiority and precision strike missions. Aviation heritage demonstrates how generations of pilots and crews shaped the tactics and capabilities used in modern combat aviation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)