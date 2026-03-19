Luke Days TBM Avenger

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A TBM Avenger stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 allows the community to witness the coordination, expertise and commitment required to sustain modern military aviation. This TBM Avenger is owned by Gregory “Wired” Coyler, a U.S. Army veteran who flies vintage aircraft at a variety of airshows. Aircraft from past eras illustrate the technological progress that has shaped today’s combat aviation capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)