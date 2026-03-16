Chabelley Village children pose for a photo with a donated soccer ball during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The care drop demonstrated how collaborative efforts support the ability to conduct future joint activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9572074
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-XY111-2489
|Resolution:
|5159x3042
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
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