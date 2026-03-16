449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield

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Chabelley Village children pose for a photo with a donated soccer ball during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The care drop demonstrated how collaborative efforts support the ability to conduct future joint activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)