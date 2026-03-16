449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicoff, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, plays soccer with children during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The coordinated effort illustrated how the U.S. and community leadership plan and execute operations together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)