U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicoff, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, plays soccer with children during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The coordinated effort illustrated how the U.S. and community leadership plan and execute operations together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9572072
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-XY111-2426
|Resolution:
|4847x3784
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
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