449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brandon Roger, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron chaplain, turns a jump rope for children during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The care drop provided an opportunity for partners to work side-by-side in organizing and delivering the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)