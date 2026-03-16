U.S. Air Force Capt. Brandon Roger, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron chaplain, turns a jump rope for children during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The care drop provided an opportunity for partners to work side-by-side in organizing and delivering the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9572073
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-XY111-2453
|Resolution:
|4552x3286
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
No keywords found.