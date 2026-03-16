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    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield [Image 30 of 33]

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    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield

    DJIBOUTI

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aliyah Brown, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell chief, shares a moment with a child during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The event highlighted how community engagement supports the broader mission environment in Djibouti. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 11:26
    Photo ID: 9572071
    VIRIN: 260221-F-XY111-2372
    Resolution: 5122x3477
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield

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    449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield

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    TAGS

    Chabelley Care Drop, United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, U.S. Africa Command

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