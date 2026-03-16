U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aliyah Brown, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell chief, shares a moment with a child during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The event highlighted how community engagement supports the broader mission environment in Djibouti. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9572071
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-XY111-2372
|Resolution:
|5122x3477
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
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