449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aliyah Brown, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell chief, shares a moment with a child during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The event highlighted how community engagement supports the broader mission environment in Djibouti. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)