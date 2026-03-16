449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera | A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft drops two bundles of humanitarian supplies during a humanitarian mission known as the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The event showcased how Chabelley Airfield enables reliable and secure aviation support for missions across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera | A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft drops two bundles of...... read more read more

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — Airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, alongside supporting U.S. Army service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa, executed the first humanitarian airdrop launched from Chabelley Airfield, Feb. 21, 2026, delivering humanitarian supplies to children in nearby Chabelley Village.

Dubbed the “Chabelley Care Drop,” the mission was coordinated with the U.S. Embassy, local community leaders and various units across the 449th AEG and CJTF-HOA, reinforcing ongoing efforts to strengthen relationships and support cooperative humanitarian engagement in the region.

“Today’s care drop shows what Chabelley Airfield can do: conduct precise air operations and coordinated ground activity safely and effectively, in coordination with the U.S. Embassy, local community leadership and Airmen across the 449th AEG,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicoff, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander.

The mission delivered approximately 3,200 pounds of humanitarian supplies, where coordinated ground teams recovered the supplies before transporting them to the village for distribution to 150 residents.

The humanitarian mission reflected how operational airlift capabilities can be applied beyond traditional taskings when aligned with community engagement efforts.

“The Squadron’s primary mission is to provide intratheater airlift and airdrop to forces supporting critical U.S. Africa Command lines of effort,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Zirkle, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron commander and aircraft commander during the humanitarian airdrop. “Events like this allow us to apply that capability in a way that directly benefits our host nation partners.”

Beyond the operational impact, the airdrop also highlighted the adaptability and professionalism Airmen bring to missions across the area of responsibility.

“Our Airmen train to operate in complex environments, and today you see that same professionalism applied to a community-focused mission,” Melnicoff added.

Local leaders welcomed the engagement and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration.

“It has been a positive meeting between the village and the military members,” said the Chabelley Village elder. “Opportunities like this allow us to build stronger relationships and better understand one another.”

The elder expressed hope that the effort would continue in the future.

“If we are able to conduct activities like this on a regular basis, it will be mutually beneficial for both the community and the installation,” he added.

The event reflected cooperation between U.S. forces, and the surrounding community, demonstrating how partnership and coordination can translate planning into meaningful action.

Beyond the delivery of humanitarian supplies, the care drop underscored the airfield’s broader role in enabling both regional operations and cooperative engagement efforts. By combining readiness with community outreach, U.S. service members across the area of responsibility reinforced their commitment to strengthening relationships with the surrounding community.

As Chabelley Airfield continues to serve as a strategic platform in Djibouti, initiatives like the “Chabelley Care Drop” highlight how operational capability and partnership can advance shared interests and build enduring trust.