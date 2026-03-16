449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield

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U.S. service members interact with children during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The event demonstrated how U.S. teams and local community leaders work together to support activities benefiting the surrounding community. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Alexis Web)