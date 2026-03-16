U.S. service members interact with children during the “Chabelley Care Drop” at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. The event demonstrated how U.S. teams and local community leaders work together to support activities benefiting the surrounding community. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Alexis Web)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9572076
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-XY111-5283
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th AEG, CJTF-HOA conduct first humanitarian airdrop from Chabelley Airfield
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