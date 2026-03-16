Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers

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Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S Army Reserve Command, applauds as U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Nicolle Paibarodriguez, a unit supply specialist assigned to U.S Army Pacific-Support Unit, Detachment Korea, points at her new rank at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18th, 2026. The promotion ceremony marked PaibaRodriguez’s hard work and dedication, signifying the taking of greater responsibilities as a senior NCO. (U.S. IARNG Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katharine Schmidt)