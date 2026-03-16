Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S Army Reserve Command, places a Staff Sgt. Rank on U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kyeongmin Seok, an Intelligence Analyst assigned to U.S Army Pacific-Support Unit, Detachment Korea, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18th, 2026. The ceremony recognized Kyeongmin’s dedication to the role and responsibility of a senior NCO and highlighted the support of his family. (U.S. IARNG Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katharine Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 04:18
|Photo ID:
|9571595
|VIRIN:
|260318-Z-FQ788-1067
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.