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    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers [Image 5 of 6]

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    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katharine Schmidt 

    8th Army

    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S Army Reserve Command, places a Staff Sgt. Rank on U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kyeongmin Seok, an Intelligence Analyst assigned to U.S Army Pacific-Support Unit, Detachment Korea, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18th, 2026. The ceremony recognized Kyeongmin’s dedication to the role and responsibility of a senior NCO and highlighted the support of his family. (U.S. IARNG Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katharine Schmidt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 04:18
    Photo ID: 9571595
    VIRIN: 260318-Z-FQ788-1067
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers
    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers
    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers
    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers
    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers
    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers

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    U.S Army Reserve
    USARPAC-SU
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

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