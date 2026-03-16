Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers

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Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S Army Reserve Command, places a Staff Sgt. Rank on U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kyeongmin Seok, an Intelligence Analyst assigned to U.S Army Pacific-Support Unit, Detachment Korea, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18th, 2026. The ceremony recognized Kyeongmin’s dedication to the role and responsibility of a senior NCO and highlighted the support of his family. (U.S. IARNG Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katharine Schmidt)