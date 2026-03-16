Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers

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Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S Army Reserve Command, stands with U.S Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Sung Pak, a motor transport operator assigned to U.S Army Pacific-Support Unit, Detachment Korea, during Sung’s promotion ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18th, 2026. Family members and fellow Soldiers attended the ceremony to celebrate Sung’s promotion. (U.S. IARNG Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katharine Schmidt)