Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers

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U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Nicolle PaibaRodriguez, a unit supply specialist assigned to U.S Army Pacific-Support Unit, Detachment Korea, says closing remarks after her promotion at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18th, 2026. She thanked her fellow Soldiers for attending her promotion ceremony and remarked on her enthusiasm to serve. (U.S. IARNG Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katharine Schmidt)