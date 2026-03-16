Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers

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Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S Army Reserve Command, speaks with U.S Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Sung Pak, a motor transport operator assigned to U.S Army Pacific-Support Unit, Detachment Korea, and his family members during the promotion ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18th, 2026. The promotion highlighted Sung's demonstrated leadership and readiness to take on advanced responsibilities within the organization. (U.S. IARNG Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katharine Schmidt)