Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter Promotes Soldiers

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U.S Army Reserve Soldiers and officers assigned to U.S Army Pacific-Support Unit, Detachment Korea, pose for a group photo with Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S Army Reserve Command, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18th, 2026. With the Nation's largest theater army, USARPAC applies campaign-quality land power from the west coast of the continental United States to India. (U.S. IARNG Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katharine Schmidt)