U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

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Nearly 60 Colombian senior enlisted leaders, alongside senior U.S. members from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force, conduct a tour of the National Naval Aviation Museum at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 16, 2026, as part of the bi-annual U.S and Colombian engagement, Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ. PISAJ is a geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo and graphic illustration by Jose M. Saez).