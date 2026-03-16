(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Jose Saez 

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    Nearly 60 Colombian senior enlisted leaders, alongside senior U.S. members from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force, conduct a tour of the National Naval Aviation Museum at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 16, 2026, as part of the bi-annual U.S and Colombian engagement, Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ. PISAJ is a geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo and graphic illustration by Jose M. Saez).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 23:34
    Photo ID: 9571434
    VIRIN: 260316-A-KC542-1299
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement [Image 6 of 6], by Jose Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    FreedomsGuardian
    PISAJ
    Republic of Colombia (Colombia)
    U.S. Army
    Western Hemisphere Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery