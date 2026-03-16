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    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

    Photo By Jose Saez | A group photo with accompanying illustration from the opening day of the 22nd...... read more read more

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Story by Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Crisp 

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. — U.S. and Colombian military leaders gathered at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 16, 2026, to open the 22nd iteration of the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ.

    Led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South, the program has been a recurring geo-strategic event since its inception in 2015.

    U.S. Army South Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen welcomed nearly 60 Colombian senior enlisted leaders to the bi-annual engagement.

    "The next two weeks aren't just a meeting; it's a statement," Olsen said. "It says we believe, without a doubt, that our most powerful asset is a smart, empowered NCO. This is our chance to collaborate, remain open to new ideas, and build the trust that turns a handshake into a lifelong bond."

    The opening day featured exchanges between joint service branches, the Colombian delegation, and other partners. U.S. Navy Capt. Sean Newby, commander of Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity, welcomed the gathering to Florida. Colombian Technical Chief of the Joint Command of Military Forces, Jorge Jaime Rivera Peláez, the highest-ranking noncommissioned officer in the Colombian military, also addressed the assembled leaders during opening remarks.

    Chief Rivera Peláez’s remarks focused on the security partnership and the importance of the two-week engagement, which includes participants from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard, as well as their Colombian counterparts and other partner-nation forces.

    Following the formal briefings and a series of group photos, the delegation conducted guided tours of the National Naval Aviation Museum. This 22nd iteration of PISAJ continues through the rest of the month, with scheduled events across military installations in Florida and Georgia.

    For more information and imagery from PISAJ, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PISAJ

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 23:27
    Story ID: 560779
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement, by SGM Jeremy Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

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    U.S. Southern Command
    PISAJ
    Republic of Colombia (Colombia)
    U.S. Army
    partnership
    NCO

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