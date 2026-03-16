U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

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Colombian Technical Chief of the Joint Command of Military Forces, Jorge Jaime Rivera Peláez, the highest-ranking noncommissioned officer in the Colombian military, speaks to U.S. and Colombian military leaders at the opening of the bi-annual Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 16, 2026. PISAJ is a geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. PISAJ started in 2015, and this is the 22nd iteration of the security-partnership event. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez).