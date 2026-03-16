U.S. Army South Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen, command senior enlisted leader, welcomes nearly 60 Colombian senior enlisted leaders at the opening of the bi-annual Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 16, 2026. PISAJ is a geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. PISAJ started in 2015, and this is the 22nd iteration of the security-partnership event. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez).
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9571430
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-KC542-1044
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
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