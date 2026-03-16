A group photo with accompanying illustration from the opening day of the 22nd iteration of the bi-annual Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 16, 2026. PISAJ is a geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo and graphic illustration by Jose M. Saez).
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 23:30
|Photo ID:
|9571429
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-KC542-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement [Image 6 of 6], by Jose Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
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