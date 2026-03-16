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    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement [Image 1 of 6]

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    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Jose Saez 

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    A group photo with accompanying illustration from the opening day of the 22nd iteration of the bi-annual Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 16, 2026. PISAJ is a geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo and graphic illustration by Jose M. Saez).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 23:30
    Photo ID: 9571429
    VIRIN: 260316-A-KC542-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement [Image 6 of 6], by Jose Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement
    U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

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    FreedomsGuardian
    PISAJ
    Republic of Colombia (Colombia)
    U.S. Army
    partnership
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