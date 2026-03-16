U.S. Army, Colombian military leaders kick off 22nd joint-service senior enlisted engagement

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U.S. Navy Capt. Sean Newby (left), commander of Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity, exchanges patches with Colombian Chief Warrant Officer Juan Andres Urrego Pachon, command chief technician and senior enlisted leader of the Colombian Air Force, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, during the biannual Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, March 16, 2026. PISAJ is a geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. Nearly 60 Colombian senior enlisted leaders are on hand for the two-week engagement taking place in Florida and Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez).