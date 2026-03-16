Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate

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From left, U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, and Phillip Jones, mayor of Newport News, pose for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2026. Installation leaders, community partners and project stakeholders gathered for a ceremony marking the start of construction on the Fort Eustis main gate improvement project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)