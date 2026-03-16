From left, U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, and Phillip Jones, mayor of Newport News, pose for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2026. Installation leaders, community partners and project stakeholders gathered for a ceremony marking the start of construction on the Fort Eustis main gate improvement project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 11:01
|Photo ID:
|9570262
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-XD903-1202
|Resolution:
|2464x3184
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.