Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate

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U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, speaks during an interview at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2026. The interview took place during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Eustis main gate renovation project, which will modernize the installation’s primary access point with new vehicle inspection buildings, improved visitor processing and expanded entry lanes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)