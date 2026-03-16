Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate

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From left, U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, Phillip Jones, mayor of Newport News and U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 633d Air Base Wing commander, applaud during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Eustis main gate renovation project at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2026. The $21.4 million construction project is expected to be completed in 2027 and will include new inspection facilities, an expanded visitor control center and additional entry lanes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)