Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate

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Phillip Jones, mayor of Newport News, prepares for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Eustis main gate renovation project at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2026. The project will modernize the installation’s primary access point by adding new inspection facilities, increasing entry lanes and improving traffic flow for personnel, visitors and commercial drivers entering the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)