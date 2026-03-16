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    Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate [Image 2 of 6]

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    Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Phillip Jones, mayor of Newport News, prepares for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Eustis main gate renovation project at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2026. The project will modernize the installation’s primary access point by adding new inspection facilities, increasing entry lanes and improving traffic flow for personnel, visitors and commercial drivers entering the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 11:01
    Photo ID: 9570256
    VIRIN: 260311-F-XD903-1074
    Resolution: 2337x3513
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate

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