Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate

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Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation leaders, community partners and project stakeholders participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Eustis main gate renovation project at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the start of construction on the project designed to modernize the installation’s access control point and improve security and traffic flow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)