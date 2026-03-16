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    Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate [Image 3 of 6]

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    Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation leaders, community partners and project stakeholders participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fort Eustis main gate renovation project at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the start of construction on the project designed to modernize the installation’s access control point and improve security and traffic flow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 11:01
    Photo ID: 9570259
    VIRIN: 260311-F-XD903-1123
    Resolution: 4990x3320
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

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    This work, Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shovels Hit Dirt at Fort Eustis Gate

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    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Fort Eustis
    construction
    Main Gate Renovation

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