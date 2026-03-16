U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colonel Seth Hernandez, 25th Attack Wing Deputy Commander for sustainment, presents a certificate to Stephen Jorgensen, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. The certificate of appreciation was from the U.S. Commander-in-Chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Terence J. Glynn)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9569064
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-HG527-1123
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Terence Glynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.