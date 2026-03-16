Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colonel Seth Hernandez, 25th Attack Wing Deputy Commander for sustainment, presents a certificate to Stephen Jorgensen, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. The certificate of appreciation was from the U.S. Commander-in-Chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Terence J. Glynn)