Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Merrell, 432nd Wing commander, right, congratulates Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Jorgensen, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, left, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. Merrell has been 432nd Wing commander since June of 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Terence J. Glynn)