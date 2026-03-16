U.S. Air Force Creech Chiefs Group presents a gift to Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Jorgensen, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, 5th from right, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. The chiefs from all across the base showed their support by coming to his retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Terence J. Glynn)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9569059
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-HG527-1216
|Resolution:
|6406x4271
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Terence Glynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.