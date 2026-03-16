Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Hernandez, 25th Attack Wing Deputy Commander for sustainment, pins the Meritorious Service medal on Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Jorgensen, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. The colonel had just delivered a speech celebrating Jorgensen's career and accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Terence J. Glynn)