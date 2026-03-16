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    Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

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    Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Terence Glynn 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Hernandez, 25th Attack Wing Deputy Commander for sustainment, pins the Meritorious Service medal on Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Jorgensen, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. The colonel had just delivered a speech celebrating Jorgensen's career and accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Terence J. Glynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9569063
    VIRIN: 260309-F-HG527-1092
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Terence Glynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony

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    Meritorious Service Medal
    Certificate of Appreciation
    retiremenet
    ceremony

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