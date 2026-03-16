Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Jorgensen, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, thanks attendees at his retirement ceremony for their support at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. He received a medal, multiple certificates, and several personal gifts from his fellow airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Terence J. Glynn)