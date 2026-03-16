U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Jorgensen, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, thanks attendees at his retirement ceremony for their support at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. He received a medal, multiple certificates, and several personal gifts from his fellow airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Terence J. Glynn)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9569055
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-HG527-1038
|Resolution:
|6537x4358
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. honored during retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Terence Glynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.