A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton

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There were 15 participants – including Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicholas Metaxas from Perioperative APU, on behalf of team members/project lead Annette Elmore and Robyn Hopper-Burrell presented ‘Ready Reliable Care: An Anesthesia Technician Initiative,’ at the annual Naval Hospital Bremerton Continuous Process Improvement Fair held March 12, 2026. Mission readiness support, environmental stewardship, patient-care improvement and more were on display at the fair which provided staff members the opportunity to share valuable input and ideas to improve current processes not only at NHB but throughout the Military Health System (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).