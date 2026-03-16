There were 15 participants – including Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Domenick Llanda project lead from Surgery and Main Operating Room representing team members Lt. Cmdr. Kellie Haney, Chief Logistics Specialist Steve Gardiner, HM2 Victoria Perez and other Main OR Sailors at the annual Naval Hospital Bremerton Continuous Process Improvement Fair held March 12, 2026. Mission readiness support, environmental stewardship, patient-care improvement and more were on display at the fair which provided staff members the opportunity to share valuable input and ideas to improve current processes not only at NHB but throughout the Military Health System (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 11:50
|Photo ID:
|9568427
|VIRIN:
|260312-N-HU933-1670
|Resolution:
|5452x4000
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 9 of 9], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton
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