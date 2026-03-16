A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton

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There were 15 participants – including Lt. Hana Omodt of the command Informatics Steering Committee representing team members Lt. Christopher Gunderson, Mr. Kelly Gann, Mr. Chris Rona and Mr. Adam Richard, presented ‘MHS GENESIS Account Request Process, at the annual Naval Hospital Bremerton Continuous Process Improvement Fair held March 12, 2026. Mission readiness support, environmental stewardship, patient-care improvement and more were on display at the fair which provided staff members the opportunity to share valuable input and ideas to improve current processes not only at NHB but throughout the Military Health System (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).