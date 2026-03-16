A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton

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There were 15 participants – including project lead Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ryan Johnston of NMRTU Everett Dental Clinic representing team members Lt. Ian Berude, HM2 Samuel Vasquez and Hospitalman Maki Gilbert, who presented ‘Dental Referral Tracking’ at the annual Naval Hospital Bremerton Continuous Process Improvement Fair held March 12, 2026. Mission readiness support, environmental stewardship, patient-care improvement and more were on display at the fair which provided staff members the opportunity to share valuable input and ideas to improve current processes not only at NHB but throughout the Military Health System (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).