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    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 7 of 9]

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    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    There were 15 participants – including project lead Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ryan Johnston of NMRTU Everett Dental Clinic representing team members Lt. Ian Berude, HM2 Samuel Vasquez and Hospitalman Maki Gilbert, who presented ‘Dental Referral Tracking’ at the annual Naval Hospital Bremerton Continuous Process Improvement Fair held March 12, 2026. Mission readiness support, environmental stewardship, patient-care improvement and more were on display at the fair which provided staff members the opportunity to share valuable input and ideas to improve current processes not only at NHB but throughout the Military Health System (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:50
    Photo ID: 9568430
    VIRIN: 260312-N-HU933-1680
    Resolution: 6016x3578
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 9 of 9], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton
    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton
    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton
    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton
    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton
    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton
    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton
    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton
    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton

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    TAGS

    DHA, Navy Medicine, nhb, nmrtc bremerton, continuous process improvement

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