A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative at Naval Hospital Bremerton

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There were 15 participants – including Lt. Justin Roelofs and team members Lt. Sarah Begley and HM2 Rebekah Feltman presenting ‘Global Electronic Approval and Routing System’ at the annual Naval Hospital Bremerton Continuous Process Improvement Fair held March 12, 2026. Mission readiness support, environmental stewardship, patient-care improvement and more were on display at the fair which provided staff members the opportunity to share valuable input and ideas to improve current processes not only at NHB but throughout the Military Health System (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).