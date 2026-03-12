CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Corpsmen with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, monitor a simulated patient’s aftercare vitals with a pulse oximeter during a Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory-led mass casualty drill as part of exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. The drill was held to test the corpsmen's ability to monitor patient vitals using modern medical devices in a simulated Arctic combat environment. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)