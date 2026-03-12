The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory stages medical training manikins in preparation for a simulated mass-casualty treatment during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. Marine Corps medical modernization efforts are focused on increasing survivability in the distributed, contested environments envisioned by Force Design. Our medical capabilities increase survivability in distributed environments by pushing advanced care closer to the point of injury and enhancing our medical evacuation network. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 08:42
|Photo ID:
|9568043
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-AV203-1001
|Resolution:
|5551x3701
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.