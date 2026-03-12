CORE26 | U.S. Navy Use Next-Generation Technology During Simulated Mass-Casualty Training in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory stages medical training manikins in preparation for a simulated mass-casualty treatment during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. Marine Corps medical modernization efforts are focused on increasing survivability in the distributed, contested environments envisioned by Force Design. Our medical capabilities increase survivability in distributed environments by pushing advanced care closer to the point of injury and enhancing our medical evacuation network. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)